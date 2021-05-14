Insider Selling: Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Insider Sells $125,594.65 in Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $125,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Alan West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, David Alan West sold 11,326 shares of Arrow Electronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $1,161,821.08.

Shares of ARW opened at $116.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.90. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.15 and a fifty-two week high of $119.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $78,229,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,149,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,020,000 after acquiring an additional 582,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,584,000 after acquiring an additional 532,677 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,566,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,718,000 after acquiring an additional 309,023 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

