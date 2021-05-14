Insider Buying: United Overseas Australia Limited (ASX:UOS) Insider Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

United Overseas Australia Limited (ASX:UOS) insider Chong Kong bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.73 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$725,000.00 ($517,857.14).

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. United Overseas Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

United Overseas Australia Company Profile

United Overseas Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and resale of land and buildings in Malaysia. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Land development and Resale, and Others. The Investment segment is involved in the holding of various investment properties.

