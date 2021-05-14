Insider Buying: United Overseas Australia Limited (ASX:UOS) Insider Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

United Overseas Australia Limited (ASX:UOS) insider Chong Kong bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.73 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$725,000.00 ($517,857.14).

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. United Overseas Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

United Overseas Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and resale of land and buildings in Malaysia. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Land development and Resale, and Others. The Investment segment is involved in the holding of various investment properties.

