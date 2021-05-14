Insider Buying: United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Director Purchases $35,057.75 in Stock

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Director Gary W. Glessner acquired 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,057.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,403.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UBCP stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. United Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in United Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,835,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in United Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in United Bancorp by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of nineteen banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

