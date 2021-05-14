Insider Buying: TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) Insider Acquires 116,000 Shares of Stock

TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) insider Inaki Berroeta acquired 116,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.17 ($3.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$599,604.00 ($428,288.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Get TPG Telecom alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. TPG Telecom’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunications services. It owns and operates fixed and mobile network infrastructure, including fixed voice and data network with approximately 27,000 kilometers of metropolitan and inter-capital fiber networks; international subsea cable systems connecting Australia to principal hubs in North America and Asia; and mobile network.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.