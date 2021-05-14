Insider Buying: TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) Insider Acquires 116,000 Shares of Stock

TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) insider Inaki Berroeta acquired 116,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.17 ($3.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$599,604.00 ($428,288.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. TPG Telecom’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

TPG Telecom Company Profile

TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunications services. It owns and operates fixed and mobile network infrastructure, including fixed voice and data network with approximately 27,000 kilometers of metropolitan and inter-capital fiber networks; international subsea cable systems connecting Australia to principal hubs in North America and Asia; and mobile network.

