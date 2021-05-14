Insider Buying: TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) SVP Acquires 7,500 Shares of Stock

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) SVP Timothy C. Moeller bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $24,375.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TTI opened at $3.18 on Friday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $3.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 272,959 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 1,128,894 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,397,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 48,393 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,333,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,138,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 219,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

