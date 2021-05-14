Insider Buying: Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Buys £149.76 in Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT) insider Graeme Watt bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,872 ($24.46) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($195.66).

Graeme Watt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Graeme Watt sold 31,585 shares of Softcat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,873 ($24.47), for a total transaction of £591,587.05 ($772,912.27).

SCT opened at GBX 1,757 ($22.96) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,870.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,496.98. Softcat plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,016.72 ($13.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,987.69 ($25.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,255.67 ($16.41).

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

