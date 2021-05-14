Insider Buying: Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) insider John Paterson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.90 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of A$145,000.00 ($103,571.43).
The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54.
Djerriwarrh Investments Company Profile
