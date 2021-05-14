Insider Buying: Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) insider John Paterson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.90 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of A$145,000.00 ($103,571.43).

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54.

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian equities. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited was founded in November 1989 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

