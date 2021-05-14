Insider Buying: Cohiba Minerals Limited (ASX:CHK) Insider Buys 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

Cohiba Minerals Limited (ASX:CHK) insider Mordechai Benedikt acquired 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$80,000.00 ($57,142.86).

Mordechai Benedikt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Mordechai Benedikt purchased 12,863,737 shares of Cohiba Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$218,683.53 ($156,202.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 23.74 and a quick ratio of 23.71.

Cohiba Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of natural resources in Australia. The company explores for metals, precious metals, lithium, gypsum, gold, copper, cobalt, and minerals deposits. It holds interests a 100% interest in the Pyramid Lake project covering a total area of 11,266 hectares located to the north of the Port of Esperance in Western Australia; the Wee MacGregor Project comprising three mining licenses located in southeast of Mt.

