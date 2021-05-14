Insider Buying: Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) CFO Purchases 1,300 Shares of Stock

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) CFO Matthew Ferguson acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $14,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $14,482. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AZYO opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aziyo Biologics, Inc. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZYO. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aziyo Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

