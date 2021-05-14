Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. Inozyme Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

