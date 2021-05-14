Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INE. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.56.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE INE traded up C$0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.04. The company had a trading volume of 311,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,548. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.76 and a 12-month high of C$32.48. The stock has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a PE ratio of -81.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$21.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$167.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -313.04%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.