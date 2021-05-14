Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Cut to C$23.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective (down from C$32.00) on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.56.

TSE INE opened at C$18.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.59 and a 12-month high of C$32.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$167.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

