Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barrington Research

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of Information Services Group stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $263.12 million, a P/E ratio of 91.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in III. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

