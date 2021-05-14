Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives reduced its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Incyte were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 499,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,632,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Incyte by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Incyte by 41.2% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,203,000 after buying an additional 111,991 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Incyte by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 27,299 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $2,010,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.69. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

