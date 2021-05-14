Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill Sells 5,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $452,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,692.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mitch C. Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Tuesday, March 9th, Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.96, for a total transaction of $489,800.00.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $81.37 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.22.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 19.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 17.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.