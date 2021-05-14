IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 48.78%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. 119,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,218. IMAC has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -2.05.

In related news, COO Matthew C. Wallis sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,751,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of IMAC from $3.10 to $2.35 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

