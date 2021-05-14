iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) PT Raised to $29.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barrington Research from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.88% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.
NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $24.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter.
iHeartMedia Company Profile
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.
