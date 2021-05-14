iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) PT Raised to $29.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barrington Research from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $24.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

