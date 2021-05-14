IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

IGIFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on IGM Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on IGM Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on IGM Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.25.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at $36.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $37.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.7714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.