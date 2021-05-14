IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.22. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

