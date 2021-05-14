IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 852 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

NYSEARCA FPX opened at $110.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.29. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $73.54 and a 52-week high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

