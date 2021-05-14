IFP Advisors Inc Has $324,000 Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 298,003 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,284 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $122.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.42 and its 200-day moving average is $114.51.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.54) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

