IFP Advisors Inc Has $311,000 Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1,495.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $323.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.90. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $128.92 and a 12-month high of $353.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.81.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

