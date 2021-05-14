IFP Advisors Inc Has $307,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,889 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

NYSE BUD opened at $74.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.96. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $75.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

