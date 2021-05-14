IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000.

SPIB opened at $36.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $37.19.

