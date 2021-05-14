IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,238 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $670,667,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,145,000 after acquiring an additional 376,760 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $94,102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $89,061,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. Argus raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $323.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of -104.48 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.89 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $344.97 and a 200 day moving average of $334.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

