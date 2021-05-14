IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 246.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 148,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter.

SMMV stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.18. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04.

