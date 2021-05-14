IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,833 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11,235.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $45.68 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $45.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.36.

