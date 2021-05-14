IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,002,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,585,000 after buying an additional 3,711,377 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,896,000 after buying an additional 1,080,176 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,151,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,996,000 after purchasing an additional 866,481 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 285.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 687,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,458,000 after purchasing an additional 508,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 633,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,923,000 after purchasing an additional 444,687 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW opened at $87.53 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $95.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.04.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

