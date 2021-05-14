IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 852 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 40.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $110.48 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $73.54 and a 1 year high of $137.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.29.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

