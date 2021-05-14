Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Cintas by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Cintas by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $353.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.73. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $204.24 and a 52 week high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Cintas’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.78.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

