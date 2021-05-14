Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,389 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth about $14,459,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,084,000 after buying an additional 1,874,510 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,568,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 285.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,221,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,035,000 after purchasing an additional 904,239 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,937,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,424,217.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,447,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 465,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,859,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,832 shares of company stock worth $39,605,879 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

TXG opened at $136.61 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $203.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.19 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.