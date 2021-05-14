Ieq Capital LLC Takes $637,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $5,029,191. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $328.84 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.13 and a 12-month high of $340.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.30. The company has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.