Ieq Capital LLC Takes $539,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,509 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,247 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,485,000 after acquiring an additional 33,798 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 608,555 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,773,000 after acquiring an additional 179,847 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,851 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $214.35 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.46. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.10.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,409,910. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

