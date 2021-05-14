Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.59. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $58.03.

