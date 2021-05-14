Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Etsy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETSY opened at $156.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.99, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.93.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.87.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

