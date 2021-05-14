Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 7.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,751,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 14.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,402,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG stock opened at $2,207.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.48, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,385.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,182.62. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,303.25 and a one year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

