Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $755,000 Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,891 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $25,712.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $70,642.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at $686,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,226 shares of company stock worth $2,663,431. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

NYSE VEEV opened at $245.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.90. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.24 and a 12 month high of $325.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.79, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

