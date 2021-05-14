Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $586,000 Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.35.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $138.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $172.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $140.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $4,282,308.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 509,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,295,113.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,277 shares of company stock worth $27,392,494. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

