Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Booking by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 41 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Booking by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 30,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,431,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $2,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,207.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,385.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2,182.62. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,303.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

