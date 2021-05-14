IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $482.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDXX. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $12.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $530.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,106. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $519.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $280.53 and a 1 year high of $573.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.26, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,733 shares of company stock worth $10,551,668 in the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $824,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

