Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

IDEA traded down GBX 4.48 ($0.06) on Thursday, hitting GBX 277.52 ($3.63). 120,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,033. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 283.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 264.73. The firm has a market cap of £700.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,410.00. Ideagen has a one year low of GBX 154 ($2.01) and a one year high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

