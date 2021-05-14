ICHI Hits 24-Hour Volume of $165,542.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for $11.27 or 0.00022197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $32.71 million and approximately $165,542.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00086492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.68 or 0.00619735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.09 or 0.00234539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005026 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $567.72 or 0.01118060 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.29 or 0.01195985 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,902,479 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

