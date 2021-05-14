Iberdrola’s (IBDRY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iberdrola has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.53. 181,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.03. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

