Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €14.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been given a €14.00 ($16.47) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.52 ($14.73).

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.