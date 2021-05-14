Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.322 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has raised its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of HY stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $102.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average is $74.65.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.25). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $229,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,867. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

