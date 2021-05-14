Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS HYSNY opened at $7.65 on Friday. Hysan Development has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $8.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59.

Get Hysan Development alerts:

Hysan Development Company Profile

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Hysan Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hysan Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.