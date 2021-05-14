Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Up 221.4% Over Last 7 Days

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 221.4% higher against the US dollar. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $29,634.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00090930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.70 or 0.00600237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.09 or 0.00232186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $579.09 or 0.01148314 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.93 or 0.01221361 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.