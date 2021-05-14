Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $444.87 million-$479.09 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $432.70 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.93. 715,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,906. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.51. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HYFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.40.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

