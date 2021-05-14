Huobi Token Price Up 29.8% Over Last Week (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $5.96 billion and approximately $2.01 billion worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for $33.24 or 0.00067382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00088748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00020614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $521.54 or 0.01057093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00111997 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00060314 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,847.50 or 0.09825310 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 179,285,916 coins. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

