Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $37.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Huntsman from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.82.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,681,000 after buying an additional 856,885 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Huntsman by 40.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,131 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Huntsman by 16.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,210,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,571,000 after purchasing an additional 464,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,563,000 after purchasing an additional 282,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,875,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,929,000 after buying an additional 1,382,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

